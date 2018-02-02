(3) ‘Bows bring the brooms to professional Academy United

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team showed off its offensive efficiency in a straight-set win over Academy United on day two of the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Classic Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-20, 25-16, 25-16.

The match was considered an exhibition but still counted towards tournament play as the Rainbow Warriors (8-1) improved to 2-0 and all but locked up their second title of the season. UH will face Canada’s Thompson Rivers (0-2) in Saturday’s finale.

Outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg led the way with 12 kills and five blocks while middle blocker Dalton Solbrigadded eight kills and five stuffs. Outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier added nine kills on .533 hitting.

Setter Joe Worsley dished out 40 assists and led the Warriors to a team hitting percentage of .400.

Academy United (1-1), which participates in the National Volleyball Association and features former Warrior Nemanja Komar and Punahou School stars Riley and Maddison McKibbin, were led by former USC outside hitter Tony Ciarelli with 12 kills, hitting .296.

UH scored the first four points of Set 1 but from there it was a battle until the end. The Warriors scored five of the final six points as van Tilburg tallied two of his six kills in the set and middle blocker Patrick Gasmanstuffed Conrad Kaminski on set point.

The Warriors jumped out to a 9-3 lead in Set 2 behind a rocket ace by Parapunov. UH went on to hit .591 in the set and recorded four team blocks while limiting United to .087 hitting.

Set 3 was much like the second as UH led early on 11-4 after a 5-0 run. But Academy rallied back eventually pulling within one at 23-22 before Austin Matautia‘s sixth kill gave the Warriors match point. Solbrig’s ace ended the match.

In the first match of the day, Lees-McRae (1-1) outlasted Thompson Rivers, 33-31, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19 in a contest that featured 28 service aces and 61 service errors.

The final day of the tournament features Lees-McRae versus Academy United at 4:00 p.m., followed by UH and Thompson Rivers at 7:00 p.m.

