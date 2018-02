Honolulu fire department crews are on scene of a fatal house fire that broke out early Friday morning in Pacific Palisades.

HFD confirmed at least two people have died at this time.

The site of the fire is reported to be on Amoomoo Street in Pearl City and was initially reported at 2:38 a.m.

EMS is also on scene.

A downed power line was spotted and HECO crews are on scene responding.