Democrat Doug Chin to succeed Shan Tsutsui as Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii

Democratic candidate Doug Chin announced he will succeed Shan Tsutsui as the 13th Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii on Friday.

“Public service is a privilege. This was not my plan, but it is the order of succession and I am answering a call to serve,” said Chin.

“In 18 years, I have been a prosecutor and the Managing Director for the City and County of Honolulu, and Hawai‘i Attorney General. Each opportunity has shown me how important and valuable the people of Hawai‘i are, and how critical it is for our leaders to find solutions and preserve Hawai‘i’s values.”

“My family and I have been humbled by the outpouring of support since I announced my campaign for Congress. Today, I am more motivated than ever to be Hawai‘i’s strong voice in Washington, D.C.”

Chin will continue his campaign to serve Hawaii’s First district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He is vying to replace Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa (HI-01) who is stepping down to pursue a Primary challenge against Governor David Y. Ige.