Doug Chin: Hawaii’s Newest Lieutenant Governor

It’s official.

Former Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin is the 13th Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Chin joined us in studio says to talk about his decision. He says it’s certainly not what he had planned but he believes public service is a privilege.

“It’s the order of succession and I am answering a call to serve,” says Chin. “In 18 years, I have been a prosecutor and the Managing Director for the City and County of Honolulu, and Hawaii Attorney General. Each opportunity has shown me how important and valuable the people of Hawaii are, and how critical it is for our leaders to find solutions and preserve Hawaii’s values. My family and I have been humbled by the outpouring of support since I announced my campaign for Congress.”

Chin says he will continue to campaign to serve Hawaii’s first district in the U.S. House of Representatives.