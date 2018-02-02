Four police officers under investigation by FBI for alleged misconduct

Four Honolulu police officers have been placed on restricted duty while the FBI investigates allegations of misconduct.

HPD Chief Susan Ballard says the department began investigating after a memo claimed officers may have forced a man to place his mouth on a public urinal.

She says it happened on Sunday afternoon in the Keeaumoku area. The officers were responding to a trespassing complaint at the time.

“If true, these allegations violate the core values of the HPD stands for. Our officers are sworn to uphold the rights of all persons and I expect every officer to treat every member of the public fairly and with respect,” Ballard said. “Personally I am appalled at the behavior if it is true, and appropriate action will be taken.”

Ballard says officers tracked the victim down on Tuesday and contacted the FBI on Wednesday.

The four officers have between three to 16 years of service.

After an initial investigation, the department contacted the FBI and turned over its findings.

The department is now cooperating with federal investigators.