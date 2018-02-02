HPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Waipahu

HPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Waipahu that occured early Friday morning.

Officers stopped a suspected stolen vehicle, then the driver attempted to flee the scene and struck an officer with a vehicle.

The officer was injured, while other officers on scene fired gunshots at the driver.

The driver was taken to an area trauma center in critical condition.

The officer that was struck was also taken to a nearby hospital but is in good condition.

HPD has opened a first degree criminal property damage and attempted murder investigation.

