Macy’s and American Heart Association unite in support for American Heart Month and the Go Red For Women movement to Wear Red & Give

As the founding national sponsor of Go Red For Women, Macy’s has helped in the prevention of heart disease in women by raising $65 million since 2004.

Macy’s shoppers can also Wear Red & Give to support the cause by:

  • Wear Red Sale: Customers can participate in the Wear Red Sale from Wednesday, Jan. 31 to Monday, Feb. 5, with pre-sale starting on Sunday, Jan. 28. Shoppers who wear red or purchase the official Red Dress pin for $3 at any register to receive 25 percent off a great selection of items storewide, plus an extra 15 or 10 percent off select departments. Exclusions and restrictions apply. New this year, customers will receive an additional pin to share with a loved one to help spread awareness of the cause. One hundred percent of the pin sales will benefit Go Red For Women.
  • Merchandise: Macy’s will also donate 10 percent of the purchase price of two exclusive red dresses by Thalia and Calvin Klein to Go Red For Women, as well as a specialty t-shirt from Thalia, available in select stores and online at http://macys.com

