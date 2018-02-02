Parents on alert after armed attacker allegedly hits student at restaurant



Campbell High School is alerting parents after a student was reportedly attacked off campus.

It happened Thursday afternoon when a group of students were at a restaurant.

According to a letter sent home to parents, a male approached them and asked for money.

When the students declined, school officials say he allegedly pulled out a gun and struck one of the students.

That suspect is now in custody, the school says.

Principal Jon Henry Lee wrote, “The school is cooperating with HPD on their investigation and counselors were made available to students impacted by the incident.”