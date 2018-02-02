Police seek suspect in First Hawaiian Bank theft on Kapahulu Ave.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of robbing the First Hawaiian Bank on Kapahulu Avenue.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 2, at around 9:25 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. Police say he fled after he got the money.

The man is described to be in his 30s, 6-foot-1, around 200 pounds with a medium build and dark hair.

He was wearing a yellow poncho, black long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, black sunglasses, black gloves, and a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.