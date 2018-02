Last April, Ciana Pelekai was crowned Miss Hawaii Teen America. Just four months later, she won the national competition and became Miss Teen America 2017.

The 17-year old graduates soon from Radford High School. She joins us today to tell us more about herself and perform for us.

Miss Hawaii Teen America is being held in Honolulu in March. Applications are still being accepted. To learn more, go to https://www.misshawaiiteenamerica.com/