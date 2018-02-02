Worker opens up after sending false missile alert: ‘I did what I was trained to do’



For the first time, the fired state worker who sent a false missile alert is speaking out.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, at 8:07 a.m., a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee mistakenly sent a statewide emergency alert to cell phones that read: “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

The alert created widespread panic, and a follow-up alert wasn’t sent until 38 minutes later: “There is no missile threat or danger to the State of Hawaii. Repeat. False Alarm.”

The worker was fired on Friday, Jan. 26, nearly two weeks after the incident.

“It seemed very real from the start, and the message that I heard was. ‘This is not a drill.’ When the phone call came in, someone picked up the receiver instead of hitting speaker phone so that everyone could hear the message. So I couldn’t hear the message, the beginning of the message saying ‘Exercise, exercise, exercise.’ I heard the part ‘This is not a drill,’ and then I didn’t hear exercise at all, in the message or from my coworkers, up until the point where I sent the alert out,” he said.

He says he feels guilty about what happened.

“I felt sick afterwards. It was like a body blow. At the time, with the information I had, I was 100-percent sure it was the right decision. I did what I was trained to do,” he said. “It was a fast-paced, rather chaotic office at the time. They were kind of rushing through things, and the energy felt different than drills previously.”

He says his supervisors never asked him what happened until days later. That’s when he issued a written statement.

He says it wasn’t true the he didn’t want to cooperate with the investigation. He just wasn’t able to, because he couldn’t go to work after realizing what he had done.

Retired Brig. Gen. Bruce Oliveira, who spearheaded the internal investigation, said the employee had performance issues in the past, and there were at least two incidents where he mistakenly thought a drill was an actual event.

“That’s a mystery to me,” the employee said. “I was never counseled about any mistakes. Nothing was documented about them. I didn’t sign off on any type of drill mistakes that I made. When I read about it in the news, it was hurtful.”

