(3) Rainbow Warriors run away with Waikiki Beachcomber Classic title

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team captured the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Classic following a straight-set win over Canada’s Thompson Rivers Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-1) swept all three matches in the round robin tournament for their second title of the season. UH’s wins over Academy United and Thompson Rivers were considered exhibition matches and do not count towards its overall record.

Tournament Most Outstanding Player Joe Worsley dished out 27 assists and led UH to a team hitting percentage of .416. Worsley finished the tournament with 76 assists, 14 digs, and seven blocks.

Also named to the all-tournament team for UH were Stijn van Tilburg, Dalton Solbrig, and Larry Tuileta. van Tilburg led the Warriors with 14 kills, hitting .636 with no errors in 22 attempts against the Wolfpack. Solbrig added four kills and four blocks while Tuileta had a team-high six digs.

Tim Dobbert led the Wolfpack (0-3) with 15 kills and was named to the all-tournament team.

The Wolfpack were completive in Set 1, tying the score at 12 after an Anton Napolitano ace. Gage Worsleyfollowed with an ace of his own to spark a 6-0 run that gave the Warriors a 19-13 lead. UH went on to hit .625 in the frame led by van Tilburg’s .857 hitting on six kills in seven attempts.

Set 2 was a battle until Colton Cowell‘s ace gave the Warriors a three-point cushion at 15-12. Moments later, UH made it 24-15 after 8-1 run that three UH blocks and a pair of kills by Patrick Gasman.

Worsley’s ace gave UH a 12-9 lead in Set 3. Moments later Rosenmeier’s ace put the Warriors on top 15-10 at the media timeout. TRU tied it at 17-17 after a kill by Dobbert. A kill by Rosenmeier followed by a TRU hitting error put UH ahead for good as the Warriors sided-out to victory.

In the day’s earlier match, Academy United (2-1) defeated Lees-McRae (1-2), 25-19, 25-17, 25-9. Peter Edwards led United with 10 kills and was named to the tournament’s all-tournament team. LMC’s Wes Rogman also earned all-tourney honors and finished with seven kills and two blocks.

The Warriors take the next week off before hosting their annual Alumni match, Sunday, Feb. 18. Match time is 5:00 p.m., at the Stan Sheriff Center.

#HawaiiMVB