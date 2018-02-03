BREAKING: Holloway out of UFC 222 with injury

Waianae’s undisputed UFC featherweight champion Max “Blessed” Holloway will have to put his scheduled title defense against Frankie “The Answer” Edgar on hold.

Holloway suffered an ankle injury in sparring this week, forcing him to pull out of the main event of UFC 222 March 3rd in Las Vegas.

This marks the second time that a bout between the two has been called off, as Edgar pulled out of their scheduled bout at UFC 218 in Detroit with a facial injury. Holloway won a championship rematch with Jose Aldo, who stepped in for Edgar.

The 26-year-old Holloway (19-3, 15-3 UFC) is currently riding a 12 fight winning streak that dates back to 2013.