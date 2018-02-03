Former ‘Bows quarterback Brown announces transfer to Oklahoma State

Former University of Hawai’i starting quarterback Dru Brown is headed to Oklahoma State, the graduate transfer announced on his Twitter page Saturday night.

Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.

Matthew 7:7 Grateful for the opportunity to play for Oklahoma State University in my final season #HumbleBeginnings #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/yR4PGluOxz — Dru Brown (@dbrownTNDO) February 4, 2018

Brown, who expressed that he was leaving the program to be closer to family after his grandfather’s death, noted that he has family in Texas. He visited Stillwater this week.

The San Mateo, California native completed 62% of his passes for 5,273 yards with 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his 22 starts over 2 seasons. Hawai’i complied a 9-13 record under Brown.