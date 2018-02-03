Former ‘Bows quarterback Brown announces transfer to Oklahoma State

By Published: Updated:
Dru Brown

Former University of Hawai’i starting quarterback Dru Brown is headed to Oklahoma State, the graduate transfer announced on his Twitter page Saturday night.

Brown, who expressed that he was leaving the program to be closer to family after his grandfather’s death, noted that he has family in Texas. He visited Stillwater this week.

The San Mateo, California native completed 62% of his passes for 5,273 yards with 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his 22 starts over 2 seasons. Hawai’i complied a 9-13 record under Brown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s