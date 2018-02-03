State wants the community to work together for the future of Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Big changes could be in the works for a popular trail in windward Oahu.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is asking residents and hikers for feedback on the Kaiwa Ridge trail, also known as the Lanikai Pillbox trail.

Its popularity has soared so much over the last few years that it’s causing erosion and frustrations among residents who live nearby.

The state is hoping to reduce those two concerns by developing a master plan for the trail.

From tourists to residents, hundreds of people hike the trail daily.

“You get up to the top of the hill and you get an amazing view,” hiker and Oahu resident Russel Fisher said.

DLNR is in the process of developing a master plan for the trail with three goals in mind: educing erosion, improving hiker experience and continuing access to the trail while reducing community conflict.

“I think it’s a trail that should be accessed by everyone but again we do need to address the concerns with traffic, with overuse, and erosion so it’s good that something is being done,” Al Smith, Chair for the Kailua Neighborhood Parks and Rec Committee, said.

The state is conducting a survey to find out what the public wants for the trail.

The survey includes questions about parking, rest areas, trash bins, trail fees and permits.

Hikers we spoke with said they’d like more parking while residents who live nearby told us they’d like to see hours established for trail use.

“A lot of people are here before sunrise,” Mike Garvey, a Lanikai resident, said. “People don’t realize they’re in a neighborhood and they wake me up often, yelling and loud music and having fun and I know they’re having fun but it’s also a neighborhood.”

Another concern is safety along the trail.

“The first 100 feet or so is steep and some people out up ropes and it can be slippery when it’s wet,” Garvey said.

Others we spoke with said something is better than nothing but most everyone agrees, it starts within the community.

“The people of Hawaii, we just got to take it upon ourselves to continue to respect this trail and take care of it because even if the state comes out and does what they can to maintain it, we need to take care of it ourselves because if we’re not taking care of it, we don’t deserve it,” Fisher said.

The trail will be closed sometime this year for renovations to the pillboxes.

