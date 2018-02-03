Super Sunday: One of the most dangerous days on the road

Sunday is a big day for football and parties as the Patriots take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

But super Sunday is also known as one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

With that comes sobering consequences according to MADD Hawaii Founder Carol McNamee.

“There are a number of holidays and other days that are considered the most dangerous,” McNamee said. “And I know that Super Bowl is right up there at least in the first four or five … even if you’re on the road and you haven’t done anything and you haven’t even gone to a party, be extra cognizant of the fact that other people might not be driving too well.”

Statistics show that the in the first hour after the big game is over there is a 70 percent increase in car accidents.

That’s not the only consequence of drunk driving.

In 2013 more than 10,000 people died in alcohol related crashes, and if you don’t die or wreck your car, you could get arrested for DUI.

According to Marcus Landsberg, a DUI defense attorney, “there’s always a spike for DUI attorneys after the Super Bowl or any holiday that encourages drinking.”

If convicted of a DUI, you could have your license suspended for a year, have to do 72 hours of community service, pay a $1000 fine, and you could spend 5 days in jail.

“The easiest way to avoid being convicted of a DUI is not to drink and not to drive, and definitely don’t do both at the same time,” Landsberg said.

Lani Nakamura, co-owner of Wisp Restaurant & Lounge, said they are providing free soda and coffee for designated drivers at their restaurant’s party.

“Of course we always encourage other forms of transportation such as catching a cab, Uber, or Lyft,” Nakamura said. “We want to be responsible in our community. We don’t want our customers to injure anybody else, and we don’t want to be a part of that. We want to make sure everybody has a great time and gets home safely.”

McNamee said the best thing to do before you head off to any Super Bowl LII event is to plan ahead.

Making your transportation arrangements before you start drinking guarantees you’ll get home safely.