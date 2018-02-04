Flash flood warning issued for Kauai, flash flood watch for smaller islands

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kauai until 6:45 p.m.

At 3:40 p.m., stream and river gage reports indicated rising runoff from earlier heavy rain over Kauai is reaching flash flood thresholds in Hanalei River and Wailua River, and approaching flood levels in Hanapepe. Flash flooding is already occurring.

This warning includes the entire island of Kauai.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 6:45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

The flash flood watch for Kauai, Niihau, Maui, and Oahu remains in effect through Monday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a cold front are expected to impact the smaller islands through Monday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact Maui County later this evening through Monday as a front continues to move down the island chain. torrential rainfall will remain possible in a relatively short amount of time where heavy showers become focused.

Where torrential rains occur, flash flooding of poor drainage areas, streams, and low lying areas will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is very dangerous. monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should warnings be issued.