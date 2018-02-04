Hawaii born Eagles Grugier-Hill, Seumalo become Super Bowl Champions in thriller over Patriots

Nick Foles went back-and-forth with Tom Brady and the defense came through with a turnover when they needed a stop.

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the first time in franchise history thanks to a backup quarterback who had another spectacular game and a strip-sack by Brandon Graham after the defense let Brady have his way for most of Sunday night.

Foles tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 left to give Philadelphia a 38-33 lead, but Brady had a chance to lead another comeback. He had thrown TD passes on three straight second-half possessions and picked the NFL’s fourth-ranked defense apart to help New England overcome double-digit deficits.

But Graham pushed through a blocker, hit Brady, knocked the ball loose and rookie Derek Barnett recovered. The turnover – New England’s first – led to a field goal that made it 41-33.

Brady and the Patriots had one final chance, starting from their 9 with 58 seconds left. But a desperation pass into the end zone fell incomplete and set off a wild celebration in a crowd filled with long-suffering Eagles fans who have desperately waited for a championship since 1960.

WORLD CHAMPS!!! A post shared by Kamu Grugier-Hill (@kamugrugierhill) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:10pm PST

Kamehameha graduate, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill started on special teams with both the kickoff and punt return and defense units.

Hawaii born offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo, the son of former University of Hawaii defensive lineman and current San Jose State assistant coach Joe Seumalo, was used as a guard in certain packages. He executed a key block on LeGarrett Blount’s second quarter touchdown.

World Champs, Fly 🦅 Fly! Proud of this guy! pic.twitter.com/qEAza7X93e — Joe Seumalo (@Coach_Seumalo) February 5, 2018

Both players become the first Hawaii born players to win a Super Bowl since Honolulu born Jordan Norwood at Super Bowl 50 in 2016 as a member of the Denver Broncos. Norwood is the son of another former UH standout and current collegiate football assistant coach Brian Norwood.