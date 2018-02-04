Hometown support for Philadelphia Eagle Kamu Grugier-Hill

Super Bowl LII went down to the last second Sunday night.

The high scoring game went back and forth, but in the end the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the favored New England Patriots 41 to 33.

The Eagles have a couple of Hawaii connections. Earlier in the day, we spoke with friends and family of Philly linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

They told us win or lose, they’re so proud of Hawaii’s very own.

Kamu’s family and friends have always watched the Super Bowl together, but this year the game was extra special.

Their enthusiasm is just a taste of how proud all of Hawaii is for their boy Kamu.

Extra loud and extra proud – all eyes were glued to the TV. Everyone at the watch party was sporting Kamu’s number 54.

“We had to have the Flying Hawaiian with him, with his wings,” said sister-in-law Aina Fernandez.

His immediate family flew to Minneapolis for this once in a lifetime experience. The rest of the gang held down the fort here on Oahu.

“We’ve been doing this since he was playing college ball,” said brother-in-law Brady Akamine.

But Super Bowl LII has taken on a whole new meaning for Kamu’s biggest fans.

“You might have favorite players or favorite teams, and if your team makes it then you have a favorite player there to watch,” said Fernandez. “For us to actually have a family member, it just makes it so much closer to the heart.”

“The passion he had to fulfill his dream … we knew already, everyone knew this kid was going to be special,” said Kamu’s hanai brother Jerry Dederalta.

His family said the linebacker is inspiring the younger generation who call him Uncle Kamu.

“This upcoming football season, I’m going to play because he (Kamu) only started until ninth grade,” said his nephew Laakea Fernandez.

“To watch him grow into the person that he is today I’m just so proud of him – we all are,” said Fernandez.