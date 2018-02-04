Willie K battling lung cancer, cancels performances

Musician Willie Kahaialiʻi, known fondly as Willy K, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Maui Tribe Productions said that the 57-year-old entertainer has a limited stage small cell carcinoma localized to his upper right lung, and has started chemotherapy.

Willie and his family decided to limit his performances to enable time to focus on healing and recovery during his therapy.

“This has been a whirlwind experience, but with the love and support of family and friends, I’m optimistic that we will beat this, and be back on stage in no time,” Willie said in a statement. “I also want to thank my doctor, and her team for their swift, expert action in treating me – we are lucky to have such caring health care professionals in Hawaiʻi, and their compassion has been a key component in this process.”

His production company said that Willie’s family and friends are planning to host fundraisers on his behalf and are hopeful that he will resume performing by early summer.

Willie K has been performing in Hawaiʻi and across the world for all of his life. He has performed alongside Prince, Mick Fleetwood, Stephen Tyler, Willie Nelson, and Santana, and has been involved with a number of local, non-profit organizations over his career.