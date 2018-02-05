Aiea educator receives prestigious national award



An Aiea High School educator received a big honor Monday.

Ken Kang, the school’s technology coordinator was surprised with the prestigious Milken Educator Award.

It’s considered the “Oscar of teaching” and recognizes excellence in education.

Kang was recognized for his work with students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses and his leadership in developing the technological infrastructure at Aiea High and six other schools in the Aiea Complex.

He helped Aiea High integrate AppleTV into its 60 classrooms, and trained staff on Google Classroom, Google Docs, and Infinite Campus. He has also run district-level workshops to improve and streamline communications systems, and upgrade phone and intercom systems, campus digital marquee signs, and computer software.

He says he found his true passion when he began teaching part-time in 2004.

“Then I totally realized, oh my god, this rewarding feeling, you know, working with the students, being able to help them focus on the future was so much more rewarding than just finishing up my project and my design,” he said. “I felt that much more joy in giving back to our students who are going to be our future.”

Kang is the 76th Hawaii teacher to receive the Milken Educator Award. It comes with a $25,000 cash prize.