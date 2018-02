Guests on-board Hawaiian Airlines’ transpacific flights now have access to health and wellness video content produced exclusively by the airline for its in-flight programming. The Ola Pono (Live Well) series has launched with videos on pre-flight, in-flight and post-flight stretching and breathing techniques by Honolulu movement specialist Wainani Arnold. Wainani joined us in studio this morning to talk about her videos and show us some moves.

