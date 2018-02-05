Iolani graduate moves up coaching ladder under Pittsburgh Pirates



After two successful seasons as hitting coach at the A level, Keoni DeRenne has been given a major opportunity.

The Pittsburgh Pirates recently promoted the Iolani School graduate to AA ahead of Major League Baseball’s spring training, which is just over two weeks away.

“My goal and my dream is to coach in the big leagues one day, and this is just another step towards that goal,” he tells KHON2. “It’s part of the process of me being patient and me understanding where I am. Being where my feet is and also knowing that bthere is a lot more growth and a lot more learning that I need to do to get to where I want to be, so that if that opportunity ever comes, I’lle ready.

“I’ll be nervous. There will be a lot of emotional times that may come, but I’m just trying to prepare myself as best as I can and this is the next step, the next level of being at the upper levels within the Pirates organization, and I’m very grateful and very thankful,” DeRenne continued. “Even if I never made it as a Major League player, hopefully now my next path will be being able to coach in the major leagues and helping kids and players achieve their dream and maintain that fire to keep going and playing at the highest level.”

Pirates big-league camp opens Feb. 14. Minor-league spring training will start in March.

DeRenne will be suiting up for the Altoona Curve once the season gets underway.