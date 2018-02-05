Jaylin Kema to serve jail time for violating HOPE probation

Related Coverage Jaylin Kema placed on HOPE probation after testing positive for marijuana



Jaylin Kema will have to serve jail time for violating her HOPE (Hawaii’s Opportunity Probation with Enforcement) probation.

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth says Kema was sentenced to 10 days in jail Monday.

According to her probation officer, Kema was “called for random drug testing on Friday, February 2, 2018, but the defendant failed to report that day. She was given a two-hour window to provide a urine sample, but was only able to provide a small urine sample, which was inadequate in size.”

This is Kema’s third violation since she was re-sentenced to HOPE probation last October.

Court documents also claim that Kema showed up late to a scheduled appointment, and did not report immediately upon release from custody.

Kema was placed on HOPE probation after testing positive for marijuana multiple times while on regular probation.

She was sentenced to probation in June 2017 after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of her son, “Peter Boy.”

It’s unclear when she will serve her jail time. Officials say a date has yet to be set.