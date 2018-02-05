Miss Media: 3 Digital Tips for Planning a Fab Galentine’s Day

The Galentine’s Day concept originated from a Parks & Recreation episode but has become a fun tradition for ladies, single or married, to celebrate Valentine’s Day together. Galentine’s Day is celebrated on February 13th and is as a day for “ladies to celebrate ladies.”

There are many ways to celebrate, but a few of Miss Media’s favorites are:

Planing a dinner party to celebrate old friends using http://pinterest.com Heading out for adventure with new friends using http://meetup.com Planning an affordable spa outing using http://groupon.com