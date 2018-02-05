Out-of-control truck smashes through carport, lands in backyard of Kalihi home



A quiet night turned upside down for a Kalihi family after a truck came crashing through their carport, jumped over their cars, and plowed into the backyard.

It happened at around 6:20 p.m. at a home on Kula Kolea Drive.

The driver of the truck apparently lost control and came barreling down the street at around 50 or 60 miles per hour, according to the homeowner.

Marcy Freitas was sitting in her living room when it happened.

“It was pretty fast,” she said. “I seen the car coming through, jump over the two cars, seen it from my side window, come through the yard, and then just crashed. I actually thought it went over to the Likelike (Highway), but it didn’t. It stuck in our backyard.”

The truck rammed into one car before going over another car and damaging the carport. It then careened into the backyard, and completely destroyed a shed.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the driver, a 79-year-old man, was hospitalized in serious condition.

No one else was hurt, but the homeowner told us the incident left her shaken.

“I was in shock, scared,” Freitas said. “Making sure my kids are okay is my first concern, and the guy, he was okay.”

Crews are still trying to figure out how to get the truck out of the backyard.