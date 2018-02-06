Afternoon thunderstorms, hail possible across the state

The weather may be sunny now, but the National Weather Service says thunderstorms may bring wind gusts and hail later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The atmosphere over the state is very unstable, and mostly sunny morning conditions will give way to scattered afternoon heavy showers and thunderstorms.

It could be similar to what parts of the state experienced Tuesday, especially on Hawaii island, where intense storms moved quickly over targeted areas.

Some of these thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong and gusty winds, frequent lightning, intense downpours, and hail.

When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors. Stay away from windows and electrical appliances until the the storm is over.

Be aware that lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. It does not have to be raining where you are to be struck by lightning.

All islands remain under a flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon.

