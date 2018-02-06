‘Bows aim to snap three game losing streak against UC Riverside on Wendesday

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts a pair of home games this week, beginning with a Big West contest against UC Riverside on Wednesday, February 7. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors have lost three straight games, including a pair of tough road losses at UC Santa Barbara and at Cal Poly this past week. UH hopes to avoid dropping their fourth straight Big West game, something that’s happened just once since joining the league and never within the same season.

Despite the losses, Hawai’i is still in the middle of a tight Big West race, currently sitting in sixth place, 2.5 games out of first place at the midway point. UH will now face a UCR squad (5-17, 0-8 BW) seeking its first Big West victory of the year. UH and UC Riverside have split the regular-season series in each of the last two seasons with the road team winning all four matchups. UH is 12-4 at home this year.

Following Wednesday’s game, UH hosts CSUN (Feb. 10) on Saturday, Feb. 10. The ‘Bows took down the Matadors, 65-46, in Northridge in the first meeting last month.

Game 22

Who: Hawai’i (13-8, 4-4 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (5-17, 0-8 Big West)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Television: Live on Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video: BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran and Jeff Portnoy. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420AM.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online.

Hawaii Pacific Health is the sponsor of Wednesday’s game and joins UH basketball in supporting breast cancer awareness with a “Pink Night.” HPH will distribute 300 pink trucker hats to the first 300 fans wearing pink and award great prizes during their halftime contest. Fans can register to participate at the sports marketing table located at Gate A. Hawaii Pacific Health will also be doing a free health screening at Gate A. The H-Zone store located at Gate B will be selling pink apparel, and fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (55-30). Interim head coach Justin Bell is in his 1st season at UCR (0-8)

Series Information: Tied, 4-4.

About UC Riverside: The Highlanders have lost 10 straight games and are winless in eight conference games…UC Riverside is 1-11 on the road this year, with the lone win coming in the season opener at Cal…sophomore guard Dikymbe Martin leads the team at 13.1 ppg and is shooting 45 percent from three-point range…UCR is second in the Big West in field goal percentage defense (.412).