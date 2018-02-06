Buy or lease? When it comes to getting a new car, experts explain which is the better option

It’s a new year and good time to think of getting a new car.

But when it comes time to do the deal, which is best — buy or lease?

With four different brands at its Autoplex in Waipio, the Tony Group sells about 700 cars every month.

For every customer walking through the door, the decision to buy or lease will determine exactly how much of your money you’ll be shelling out.

According to Tony Honda general sales manager Larry Moody, leasing makes the most sense.

“As far as the dealership is concerned, we benefit if the customer purchases a car or leases a car,” said Moody, who readily admits the dealership prefers customers lease.

The reason, he says, is because assuming customers remain loyal to the brand, they’ll be coming back every three years instead of every five or six.

For that reason, he says car manufacturers often sweeten the deal when it comes to leasing.

“Ultimately, they profit when their cars are sold, so consequently what they’ll do in leasing, they’ll incentivize, whether it’s in rebates or interest rates,” Moody said.

Moody says the primary reason to lease is because it’s less expensive and you get more car for less money, whereas the benefit of buying is eventually you won’t have a monthly payment.

However, he cautions, when customers purchase a car outright, they’re paying not only for the full amount of the car, but their taxes and payments are also based that total price.

When you lease, you’re only paying for a percentage of the car based on a predetermined value of what it will be worth after three years.

”So consequently, because you’re basically buying the portion of the car that you’re going to utilize, your payments are going to be less,” said Moody.

At the Tony Group, where most of the vehicles are considered mainstream, about 25 percent of sales are leases. When it comes to the luxury car market, the numbers are exactly opposite.

“Probably about 75 percent of our guests lease their cars,” said Mercedes of Honolulu general sales manager John Shreve.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to tie up capital or money in a depreciating asset,” he explained. “You’re better off using that as an investment. The stock market is doing well. There’s real estate or your children’s education. There are much better ways to spend your money than investing in a car that depreciates.”

Shreve says another factor to consider is safety and technology. .

“A car three years ago was completely different from now and most people want to stay up with that,” he said. “It’s important to put your family in a car that’s going to be real safe and it really makes total sense. You can get a new Mercedes for pretty much the price of a Camry or an Accord payment, so it makes a lot of sense to do that.”

So whether it’s a Mercedes or Civic that fits your budget, both sales managers say it ultimately comes down to personal lifestyle and choice.

If you’re the kind of person that likes to hang onto a car for eight to 10 years, then by all means, buy it.

Pros and cons from Edmunds.com

Leasing Pros:

You have lower monthly payments with a low – or no – down payment.

You can drive a better car for less money.

You have lower repair costs because you are under the vehicle’s included factory warranty.

You can more easily transition to a new car every two or three years.

You don’t have trade-in hassles at the end of the lease.

You pay less sales tax.

Leasing Cons:

You don’t own the car at the end of the lease (although there is always the option to buy).

Your mileage is typically limited to 12,000 miles a year (you can purchase extra).

You may find lease contracts confusing and filled with unfamiliar terminology.

You’ll pay more in the long run for a leased car than you will if you buy a car and keep it for years.

You could face excessive wear-and-tear charges. These can be a nasty surprise at the end of the lease.

You will find it costly to terminate a lease early if your driving needs change.

Buying Pros:

You can modify your car as you please.

You’ll save money over the long term if you buy a car.

You can drive as much as you like. There’s no excess mileage penalty.

You have more flexibility since you can sell the car whenever you want.

You can use the car as a trade-in on the next car you buy.

Buying Cons:

You have to pay a higher down payment to avoid being upside down in the loan (owing more than the car is worth).

(owing more than the car is worth). Your monthly car payments are higher than lease payments.

You’re responsible for repair costs once the warranty expires.

You face possible trade-in or selling hassles when you decide to get your next car.

You’ll have more of your cash tied up in a car, which depreciates in value.