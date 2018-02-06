Driver’s family says truck had issues before wild Kalihi crash



Family members of the driver whose truck crashed into a home in Kalihi tells us there were issues with the truck earlier that day.

But before they could check what was wrong, it was too late.

Police are still investigating how the truck came crashing down Kula Kolea Drive at around 6:20 p.m. Monday.

Family members tell us the driver is Carmelo Acoba, 79, and lives in the neighborhood.

His daughter, Sharon Acoba, says there were issues with the truck, and he was looking for street parking right before the crash.

“He said the truck was acting up the whole day,” she said. “He said the thing stopped and he cannot control the truck already.”

Homeowner Marcy Freitas tells us it took two tow trucks to pull the vehicle off her property.

The truck took out two beams holding up the carport, a fence, and some trees, and damaged three vehicles.

“Even the police, the ambulance, the fire trucks, we were all just like, how did this happen? How did it get past two cars, over my car, to the backyard?” Freitas said.

Sharon Acoba tells us her father is recovering from his injuries and remains in the hospital.

“He’s doing fine, but he still has bleeding in the head and broken ribs,” she said.