The Honolulu Night Market returns to Kakaako this weekend with pop up shops, art exhibits, entertainment, and great food.

The Living808 crew got a preview of some of the fashions and entertainment.

Honolulu Night Market

Saturday February 10, 2018

Corners of Auahi and Keawe Street in Kakaako

Free for all ages

For complete event and parking information, go to www.ourkakaako.com