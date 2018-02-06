HPD Now Accepting Recruit Applications Year-Round

The Honolulu Police Department is always looking for good men and women but now something new is being offered. This morning on Wake Up 2day, officers Tory Tsakiris and Tiyani Takushi joined us in studio to talk about recruit applications.

The officers say recruit applications are now being accepted on a continuous, year-round basis. Instead of waiting months for an open application period, interested individuals can now complete the process more quickly and easily.

Anyone interested in joining HPD can go to www.joinhonolulupd.org and apply online.