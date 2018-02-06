Iolani & HPA look to retain girls soccer state championships in 2018

Web Staff Published:

The 2018 Queen’s Medical Center Girls Soccer Championship Tournament is being held across the state this week in both the Division-I & Division-II levels.

On the D-I side of the bracket defending champion Iolani will look to make it two straight koa trophies as an unseeded team in search for the school’s sixth championship in school history.

In D-II Hawaii Preperatory Academy will also need to rise from the ranks of unseeded in order to capture a fifth straight state crown.

For Division-I tournament bracket and scores CLICK HERE

For Division-II tournament bracket and scores CLICK HERE

