Kamehameha graduate and Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill reflects on victory at Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles captured the franchises first-ever Lombardi Trophy after a 41 to 33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles arrived home in Philadelphia Monday morning. That includes Kamehameha-Kapalama graduate and Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill .

After nearly 48 hours of non-stop celebration, the Wake Up 2day crew got to catch up with Grugier-Hill ahead of Thursday’s championship parade.

Although the Hawaii-native is now a world champion, he said he will never forget his roots.

“I think it’s so special that when I’m talking to my teammates out here they don’t really understand why your hometown is going crazy,” said Grugier-Hill.

“It’s completely different from anything we got, you know the Hawaiians and the Hawaiian values that we grew up with. No matter who it is, Zeke, Max, Yancy all those guys, and just to have all this support for me now it’s truly just like family. It’s hard for other people to understand but I love it and I’m going to carry it throughout my whole life.”

Grugier-Hill also reflected on going helmet-to-helmet against his former team.

“I came from that other team so I knew how they were going to work. I knew a lot of guys on that team, it was going to be a competitive game for sure. This team is just special because we fought through everything, we’ve had season ending injuries at almost every position. Just the adversity that the team went through, it’s crazy and I’m just so glad to finally get this win.”

Thursday’s championship parade is reportedly expecting one million people in attendance.

Grugier-Hill hopes to make a homecoming sometime next week.