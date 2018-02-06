New report reveals misconduct led to firing of 8 police officers



Days after we learned the FBI is investigating four Honolulu police officers who are accused of forcing a man to put his mouth on a urinal, a new report is bringing more misbehavior to light.

The Honolulu Police Department’s legislative disciplinary report shows eight officers were fired last year because of misconduct.

They include an officer who failed a drug test, an officer who offered to help a female suspect in exchange for sex, and an officer who entered a van without permission and used physical force against the driver.

It also says an officer who crashed his subsidized vehicle while drunk and filed a false report was discharged with the grievance pending.

In 2016, a subsidized vehicle crashed in Hawaii Kai. Sgt. Albert Lee was arrested for the incident and is awaiting trial.

An officer who stole items and used someone else’s credit card was also discharged.

Officer Khanh Le is accused of the same crimes, which happened last March. His trial is scheduled for May.

Misconduct reports don’t name officers. Last year, lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to change the law to make those names public.

