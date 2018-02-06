Philadelphia Eagles fan returns to Hawaii with football caught during Super Bowl



Three lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fans from Hawaii are still buzzing over the team’s win over the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII.

When they returned to the islands early Tuesday morning, one brought back a priceless souvenir.

Adam Morris lived in Philadelphia in the early ’90s, when his mother attended law school there.

As soon as the Eagles clinched the NFC Championship, he and his two brothers booked plane tickets to Minneapolis.

A friend came through with front-row, end-zone seats at the Super Bowl for $2,100 apiece.

Their investment turned to gold after Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount scampered 21 yards for a touchdown, 15-3 Eagles.

“Everybody was going crazy, and I saw through the phone (as I was filming the play), I saw him spike the ball, and I looked up, and the thing was coming right at me,” Morris said. “It seemed like 200 mph right at me, and I was going to catch it real clean, but I have my two brothers next to me. They were going crazy. My brother that was two seats over reached, he went for the ball. My older brother that was next to me, he didn’t know what was going on, but they both got in my way. The ball was coming, and it just slipped right through my hands. I thought it was gone forever, but the guy in back of me, I guess he had bad hands like me. He fumbled it too. It came right back to me, and I wasn’t letting that thing go for sure.”

We’re told the NFL provided about 100 official footballs for Super Bowl LII, and Morris’ ball was the only one that made it into the stands.

Morris says other fans offered large sums of money for the ball.

“One guy offered me his credit card and said, ‘This is yours. Go spend whatever you want on it,’ but honestly, there’s no price I would have taken to give this thing up,” he said.

Morris says he reached out to Blount on Instagram, but hasn’t heard back.

So barring an amazing offer, the ball will be sealed up in a glass case and remain here in the islands in a safe place, never to be fumbled or intercepted.