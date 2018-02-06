Saint Francis receiver Scott McLeod commits to ‘Bows, will grayshirt and enroll in 2019

One day before National Letter of Intent signing day, the University of Hawaii football team received a big commitment from Saint Francis receiver Scott McLeod.

KHON2 Sports Reporter Sam Spangler was told by McLeod’s family that the pass-catcher will sign a scholarship agreement with the ‘Bows on Wednesday and will grayshirt in 2018 before enrolling as a freshman at UH for January’s winter session.

A grayshirt is an incoming college freshman who postpones his enrollment in classes until the second term of freshman year. This allows players to prepare for college football physically or academically without losing eligibility.

#HawaiiFB had picked up a big commitment from Saint Francis WR/TE/HBack Scotty McLeod. Scotty will sign tomorrow, grayshirt, & enroll winter pic.twitter.com/UA9ZZ7B8wS — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerKHON) February 7, 2018

His scholarship will count toward the 2019 recruiting class.

The Saints jumbo athlete lined up at tight end, H-back, and wide receiver for the Saints in 2017. His 55 catches for 772 yards and 11 touchdowns are all school records.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches and 225 pounds, McLeod, who was a finalist for the Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award as offensive player of the year, was hoping for a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii.

He told KHON2 Sports last month while participating in the Polynesian Bowl that he’s been in contact with the coaches, and was expecting to hear more once he passes an anatomy class.

McLeod went on his official recruiting visit to UH this past weekend.

Saint Louis receiver Jonah Panoke who previously committed to UH is also expected to sign a scholarship agreement with UH on Wednesday and will also gray shirt in 2018.

Stay with KHON2 both on-air and on-line for continuing coverage of 2018 NLI signing day.