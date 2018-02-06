Spurred by tragedy, woman pushes for change to give hope to dying patients

Rodney Tam was a healthy 55-year-old deputy attorney general for the state of Hawaii, who surfed, and lifted weights four times a week.

One day, he came home not feeling well.

First his wife Tammy Tam says his family though it could be a cold, or the flu.

“He took two courses of antibiotics at home he continued to get worse. He finally got a chest X-ray and the doctor said go directly to the emergency room you have pneumonia,” Tammy explained.

Rodney was admitted to the ER and his condition worsened.

According to Tammy, Rodney, a once healthy husband and father, was fighting for his life.

“He ended up being intubated for a month and heavily sedated on paralytics so basically in an induced coma for one month,” Tammy said.

She was told her husband needed a new lung, a procedure that can’t be done in Hawaii.

Her insurance covered the transplant, but she had to pay out of pocket for the flight to the California on a specialized plane.

These kind of flights can run anywhere from $80,000 to $130,000.

“Because it is not a provided benefit by the insurance company, the families have to come up with the cash 100 percent paid in full before they will even start to make any arrangements to bring the [medical] teams over,” Tammy said.

Tammy left her husband’s side to get the money together, working with multiple air ambulance companies, before finally getting her husband on a plane to the mainland.

But by the time everything was in place, “The time it took to coordinate it all and to recognize that this is what he needed just caused other things to fail. So he ended up having kidney, liver, and lung failure.”

Rodney Tam passed away on the Fourth of July.

He never got the lung transplant he desperately needed.

Now she hopes that a new measure in the state legislature will help families who are put into the same situation.

It would require insurance companies to cover air ambulance transport to the mainland for critical procedures not offered in Hawaii.

“The burden on the families that are already extremely distressed, I don’t even know how to explain the relief that it would have been if the cost of transportation was not an issue,” Tammy said.

For more information on the bill being considered in the legislature, click here.