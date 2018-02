Hawaii students can put their artistic talents to work to honor fallen heroes. This year, the City and County of Honolulu is asking them to submit entries to their “Sew a Lei for Memorial Day” poster contest. The deadline is March 2. Jeanne Ishikawa, deputy director for the Department of Parks and Recreation, and Tyler Futialo, 2017 winner in the 9th-12th grade division, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

