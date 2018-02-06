Wrong HI-EMA employee identified as man behind false missile alert



A picture taken several months ago resurfaced after the false missile alert, drawing death threats and racial hatred.

But the person in the picture says he wasn’t even at work when the false alert was sent.

Jeff Wong had to endure it all because of an article that posted his picture inside the emergency operations center. The picture went viral in social media and national news outlets that mistakenly identified him as the one who sent the alert.

Wong says it’s an experience that he would never want anybody else to go through. He says he was on Kauai that day and he wound up helping other people when the alert came out.

The picture shows Wong inside the operations center. It was taken last July for an article about the state putting together the procedures for sending a missile alert.

Wong had no idea that the picture with his name on it would resurface after Jan. 13, making him the face of the missile blunder.

“I was shocked to see that the fact that that picture came about again. At first, it seemed harmless,” Wong said.

It didn’t take long before the threats rained down in the office and on social media “to the point that they were racially derogatory,” Wong said. “People were questioning my loyalty to the state of Hawaii and to the United States. They would say, ‘Wong should be shot. He should be waterboarded. He’s a Chinese agent.’ Going back to the racial derogatory comments that are made, you name it, it’s thrown out there.”

Wong says even national news outlets used the picture and blamed him, and it got to the point that he was uneasy about going out in public.

“The fear was there, definitely,” he said. “You want to be sure. Who knows? Somebody may recognize you from that photograph. Somebody may have that type of memory.”

Wong was actually at a Kauai hotel for a conference when it happened. He wound up up helping guests and workers find the best place to take cover.

“Conveying that message of calm got everybody to not panic and to listen and to hunker and wait for confirmation,” he said.

Jan. 13, 2018, the day of the false alarm, was the fifth anniversary of the day he got hired at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

He says he won’t be celebrating that day in the future.