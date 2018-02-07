‘Bows stunned by previously winless UC Riverside, extending losing streak to four games

Menno Dijkstra scored 17 points, Chance Murray added 16 points with six assists and UC Riverside beat Hawaii 64-60 on Wednesday night, snaping UCR’s 10-game losing streak and giving the team its first Big West Conference win of the season.

The visiting team won for the fifth straight time in the series, with three of those coming courtesy the Highlanders.

Hawaii’s Brocke Stepteau cut the deficit to 59-57 with 45 seconds left on a 3-pointer and after DJ Sylvester answered with a 3, Stepteau added another 3 to make it 62-60. Dijkstra sealed it at the line with two makes.

Kahuku graduate , freshman guard Samuta Avea made the first start of his collegiate career, scoring five points and grabbing seven rebounds in 20 minutes.

Sylvester finished with 12 points for UC Riverside (6-17, 1-8 Big West).

Michael Thomas led Hawaii (13-9, 4-5) with 18 points. Stepteau added 11 and Jack Purchase grabbed 10 rebounds. The Rainbow Warriors shot just 33 percent from the field.

Hawaii was just 10-of-30 shooting in the first half but it was tied at 30-all after UC Riverside was outrebounded 22-9. The Bows finished with a 40-26 edge on the glass.

This loss extends Hawaii’s losing streak to an Eran Ganot era worst four games.

In defeat, Ganot was called for a technical foul for the first time in his career.