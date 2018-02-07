Chinese New Year block party, parade canceled, but celebration will continue

A popular event to help ring in Chinese New Year will not take place this year.

Every year, the Night in Chinatown Festival and Parade draws thousands of people with a block party filled with food and craft booths, lion dancers, and martial arts demonstrations.

The annual event was scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 10, but the Chinatown Merchants Association says rising costs have led to fewer vendors participating, and there’s not enough money to cover the event.

“The main reason that we been explaining to people is obviously, we don’t have a great vendor participation this year. That’s the most important thing, because that drives the cost and offsets the expenses that we have,” explained Gifford Chang.

Chang tells us it costs roughly $60,000 to hold the event.

“I feel it’s a bummer, but I hope things can get resolved and this will continue on,” said Tony Nguyen of Lin’s Lei Shop.

There will still be a Chinese New Year celebration in Chinatown.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce is holding a separate event at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

That will take place Friday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Chinese New Year actually begins next week Friday, Feb. 16, and will usher in the Year of the Dog.

