City closes Hanauma Bay after high bacteria levels detected

City officials confirm Hanauma Bay closed early Wednesday due to high bacteria levels.

The Department of Health issued an advisory after levels of 393 enterococci per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring.

The threshold level is 130 enterococci per 100 mL.

High bacteria levels were also reported at Sandy Beach Park (583 per 100 mL), and Waimanalo Beach Park (213 per 100 mL).

Those beaches are not closed, however warning signs have been posted at the test sites.

Health officials will return to Hanauma Bay on Thursday to conduct follow-up testing. If lab results determine that that levels of bacteria have reached a safe threshold of 130 enterococci per 100 mL, the nature preserve will be reopened.

Those results are expected back on Friday.

Last month, high levels of bacteria were found at Ala Moana beach park, prompting the city to post warning signs there.

The following information is provided by the Department of Health:

