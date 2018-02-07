Downtown Honolulu Offers More than Business

By Published:

It’s Welcome Home Wednesday and we’re breaking down the downtown Honolulu area. It’s more than just a business district. It’s also about the arts and culture. Locations Realtor Cui “Chui” Ho, joined Wake Up 2day to tell us about the bustling area.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s