From KHON2’s archives: Gunman killed, hostages injured in hours-long standoff

Editor’s note: This week marks 22 years since a man took his former co-workers hostage on Sand Island. Tonight on KHON2 News at 9, we’ll speak to one of the hostages about the terrifying incident and how it changed his view on life. The following story originally aired on KHON2 on Feb. 6, 1996.

A gunman is dead, one hostage in the hospital, and a second hostage is safe after an ordeal that lasted almost seven hours.

Police and paramedics were rushed to Sand Island Access Road shortly after 7 a.m.

The standoff at the McKesson Building ended with a series of gunshots, everybody assuming the worst had happened.

With family members of the gunman, John Miranda Jr., nearby, chaos erupted as police held back a brother who tried to rush the building.

His sisters expressed outrage at the police. They were trying to talk to the gunman during the standoff.

Police say Miranda went inside Seal Masters of Hawaii shortly after 7 a.m. He was laid off a few months ago by supervisor Guy George, one of five hostages taken by Miranda.

Miranda shot George in the right leg and even bragged about it when he spoke to local radio stations by phone.

Miranda also gave every indication that he was not planning to surrender.

“It’s going to end with a good bang, because I’m sure as hell not going to jail,” he told I-94 Radio. “I ain’t killing myself. (Bleep) that. You guys can take care of that.”

George eventually was able to escape out a window. He was bleeding profusely and police put him quickly into an ambulance and he was taken to Queen’s Medical Center.

Miranda then took the rest of the hostages out of the building and released all but one.

Tom McNeil wound up on the wrong end of Miranda’s shotgun. Miranda had taped the weapon to his hand, and for some five hours, Miranda held McNeil that way as negotiators tried to talk Miranda into giving up peacefully.

As SWAT teams, media and spectators stood by, Miranda held his victim, first sitting on the steps, then going down and coming back up, over and over again. The two even appeared relaxed at times, lighting up cigarettes.

At one point, it appeared that a resolution was near as Miranda and McNeil approached nearby police officers and talked to them. But Miranda eventually returned to the steps.

Finally, after several conversations by phone, police say Miranda gave them an ultimatum and began counting down from 60 seconds. Before the countdown ended, McNeil bolted.

Police say Miranda fired at McNeil and missed, and police opened fire on Miranda.

McNeil was able to walk to a nearby ambulance. He was treated at St. Francis Medical Center for cuts and bruises, but no gunshot wounds.

“He’s a very brave, young man,” said Det. Gary Winterbottom, Honolulu Police Department. “Basically he spun in this manner, managed to knock the gun away, and then they were both struggling for the gun when it went off, twice.”

Miranda was taken to Queen’s hospital where he was pronounced dead of gunshot wounds at 2:55 p.m.