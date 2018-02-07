Hilo’s Tavares returns to the octagon in April at UFC on FOX 29 against Jotko

Riding a three fight win-streak Hilo’s Brad Tavares will return to the octagon on April 14th to face fellow top-15 contender Krzysztof Jotko on the UFC on FOX 29 card.

Tavares announced the fight via Twitter early Wednesday morning.

The 11th-ranked Middleweight has a career record of 16-4, having won four of his last five fights including two consecutive against opponents that were ranked in the top-15 at the time of his bout.

Jotko, who is currently ranked 12th has lost two straight fights after winning 19 of his first 20 to start his career.

The Main Event of the UFC on FOX 29 which will be aired locally on KHON2, will feature lightweight contenders, fifth-ranked Dustin Poirier against number-six, Justin Gaethje.