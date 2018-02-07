Kahuku RB Nawahine hopes to be next Red Raider to make an impact at Boise State

Web Staff Published: Updated:

One year after 2016 Cover2 Manti Te’o Award winner Kekaula Kaniho signed with Boise State, another Kahuku standout, running back Enoch Nawahine put pen to paper with the Broncos.

Nawahine, who was a finalist for the 2017 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award as offensive player of the year, signed with the Mountain West Conference power on Wednesday morning as part of the Education1st signing day event at the Sheraton Waikiki on Wednesday morning.

It is unclear at this time if Nawahine will enroll in 2018 or 2019.

Just 15 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season, the 5-11 power back averaged 6.4 yards per carry with 11-touchdowns in his senior season with the Red Raiders.

Despite being considered as one of the top backs in the state and earning an invitation to play in the second annual Polynesian Bowl, BSU was Nawahine’s lone scholarship offer.

The aforementioned Kaniho had a spectacular freshman campaign appearing in all 14-games recording 32 total tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s