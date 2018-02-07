Kapolei star Faumui signs with Virginia, previously committed to Hawaii

Related Coverage Kapolei star Faumui commits to Rainbow Warriors

Student athletes from across the state gathered for National Letter of Intent Signing day Wednesday morning in Waikiki.

Among the crowd was Kapolei High School defensive tackle Aaron Faumui. The Kapolei senior told media members he made a signing-day decision to put pen to paper with the University of Virginia, despite being previously committed to Hawaii.

“(It was) very stressful, but it was a family decision and Virginia was the school. We had dinner with the Virginia coaches and they told us a lot. The coaching staff really treated me like family and showed me a lot of love and made me feel like home,” he said minutes after signing. “Just today, it was very hard, so it came down to the last day and the last minutes, Virginia.”

Faumui was projected to play defensive tackle for Rainbow Warriors’ head coach Nick Rolovich and company.

The Kapolei senior received offers from Florida, Oregon, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Hawaii in total.

Faumui’s performance last season earned him honors as a finalist for the 2017 Cover2 Herman Wedemeyer Award for Iron Man two-way player of the year.

The Kapolei star impressed talent evaluators at this year’s Polynesian Bowl, earning top performer honors at practice from 247 Sports.

Faumui joins two other players from Hawaii in the Cavaliers class of 2018.

Kahuku defensive lineman Samson Reed signed his letter of intent in the early signing period along with Red Raiders offensive lineman Micah Mariteragi.