Maryknoll and Kalaheo capture league titles on epic night in division-I hoops

It was an epic night in boys basketball on O’ahu Wednesday.

Maryknoll and Kalaheo each captured league titles and seeded berths into next week’s HHSAA state championship tournament.

In the OIA the Mustangs stunned the defending state champs of Kahuku 55-53 on Cannen Chiu’s three pointer with just over a second remaining in what many are calling one of the biggest upsets in OIA tournament history. The Red Raiders led behind Western Kentucky signee Tolu Smith’s 22-points had their 13-game winning streak snapped in the loss.

Chiu, the hero for the ‘Stangs had a team high 21-points.

In the ILH title game, the Spartans beat Punahou 57-52 behind Jaylen Cain and marcus Tobin combining for 28 points, improving to 26-5 on the season.

Both the Red Raiders and Buffanblu head into the state tournament but will be unseeded and take part in the tourney’s opening round on Monday.

The league champions will make their first appearance in next week’s tournament on Wednesday.

Kalaheo’s win was the night cap of an OIA title doubleheader with Kalani defeating Roosevelt 61-52 for a second straight division-II league title.