Pearl City soccer star Daelenn Tokunaga signs with Rainbow Wahine

Considered one of the toughest girls soccer players in the state over her high school career, Pearl City’s Daelenn Tokunaga is headed to the University of Hawaii.

“It feels great. It’s like I finally, all the hard work is finally paying off, and it feels so good,” she told KHON2.

The Chargers forward signed her National Letter of Intent with the Rainbow Wahine Wednesday morning as part of the Education-1st signing day event at the Sheraton Waikiki.

Tokunaga was named the OIA Division I West Division Player of the Year in 2016, and has 38 goals over the last two seasons. She scored her 18th and 19th goals of her senior campaign in an HHSAA championship tournament first-round victory at Konawaena on Monday.

Tokunaga is the younger sister of former Hawaii prep standouts, Tyler and Tanner Tokunaga. Both played collegiately at Hawaii Pacific University.

Tokunaga, who was once verbally committed to Saint Mary’s, says playing in front of her family was a big factor in her decision.

“I wanted to play in front of my family, and I really liked the environment of Hawaii, and being able to stay home is great,” she said.

Pearl City continues play in the HHSAA Division I tournament Thursday night against top-seeded Kamehameha in the quarterfinal round.

2018 Education-1st Signing Day Event at Sheraton Waikiki

SOCCER

Alexander Liu, ‘Iolani, Loyola Marymount

Brende Yoshizumi, Kamehameha, Hawaii Hilo

Brianna Binder, Kapaa, SWilliams College

Brittny Ihara, Pearl City, Hawaii Pacific

Brynn Yoshinaga, Punahou, Drake

Ceydrianne Whitfield, Campbell, Fresno Pacific

Chai Cortez, Maui, Oregon

Chandler Bass, Mid-Pacific, Idaho State

Chaylyn Navares, Mililani, Cal State Bakersfield

Cheyenne Anuhea Smith, Campbell, Hawaii Pacific

Ciana Rivera, Castle, Northern Arizona

Clay Ah Soon, Kamehameha, Chaminade

Daelenn Tokunaga, Pearl City, Hawaii

Danielle Chang, Castle, Columbia Basin College

Dayna Nishimura, Mililani, Chaminade

Daysha Ann Solidum, Kalani, Nevada

Emma Gusman, Punahou, Pacific University

Gabrielle Hackbarth, Mililani, Oregon State

Hailey Asato, Punahou, Concordia U. – Oregon

Hannah Gamble, Mililani, University of Indianapolis

Hannah Cabral, Kalaheo, Western Oregon

Hevanilea Haunga, KS-Hawaii, UNLV

Hunter Malaki, Pearl City, Hawaii Pacific

Ilihia Keawekane, KS-Maui, Oregon State

Jacey Lyn Iwane, Moanalua, Hawaii Pacific

Jenna Ramirez Waipahu, Saint Martin’s University

Jodi Lillie, Mililani, Hawaii Hilo

Kaile Halvorsen, Kaiser, Santa Clara

Kaitlyn Hamilton Aiea, Highline College

Kaiya Denis Konawaena, Peninsula College

Karlee Manding, Waipahu, South Dakota State

Karlin Wurlitzer Mililani, Idaho State

Kayla Alcott Kapolei, Peninsula College

Kayla Kunihisa Maryknoll, Hawaii Hilo

Kendal Stovall, Kamehameha, UNLV

Kori Koverman, Kapolei, Menlo College

Kylie Minamishin, Kamehameha, Soccer, UNLV

Layla Santos, Punahou, Puget Sound

Lono Kaialau, Damien, Chaminade

Motoki Sato, Kaiser, Humboldt State

Nalani Wall, Konawaena, Fresno Pacific

Noah Mokulehua, Kaiser, Chaminade

Piper Taylor Collado, Pearl City, Hawaii

Poliahu Aina, Kamehameha, Hawaii Pacific

Rachael Tagatauli, Kamehameha, Utah Valley

Rayna Santiago, Nanakuli, Highline College

Tatum Kauka, Kamehameha, Stony Brook

Tayzha Furuta, Mililani, Hawaii Pacific

Tehani Smith, Castle, Chaminade

Tehani Furuta, Mililani, Hawaii Pacific

FOOTBALL

Aaron Faumui, Kapolei, Virginia

Ahofitu Maka, Punahou, Kansas

Alama Uluave, Punahou, San Diego State

Conal Brady IV, Punahou, St. John’s (Minn.)

Dylan Naehu, Kapolei, New Mexico Military Institute

Dylan Toilolo, Kapolei, Utah

Enoch Nawahine, Kahuku, Boise State

Jonah Panoke, St. Louis, Hawaii

Michael Malepeai, St. Louis, Azusa State

Michael Pritchard, Radford, New Mexico Military Institute

Rocky Savea, Kapolei, Arizona Western

Siliato Tuia Jr., Kapolei, New Mexico Military Institute

Stormm Passi, St. Louis, North Park University

Tyson Shimabukuro, St. Francis, Football, North Park University

SOFTBALL

Bailey Akimesu, Punahou, Menlo College

Chloe Domingo, Campbell, Hawaii Hilo

Janell Sato Punahou, Bates College

Kapua Ku, Nanakuli, Eastern Arizona

Kelsey Wong, Punahou, Willamette University

Kennedy Ishii Punahou, Bates College

VOLLEYBALL

Name, High School, College

Jessica Ostrov Mililani, New England College

Julia Ostrov, Mililani, New England College

BASEBALL

Andrew Oasay, Moanalua, Pierce College

Cody Isa, Moanalua, Pierce College

BASKETBALL

Tanisha Elbourne, Punahou, Air Force Academy